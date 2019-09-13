Drug Pricing Site Can't Escape Pharmacy Groups' Blacklists

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has shot down a bid to force a pair of major pharmacy associations to stop blacklisting a website that informs U.S. consumers about cheaper, international options for filling prescriptions. In a one-page order released Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas rejected PharmacyChecker.com's bid for a preliminary injunction against the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy and the Center for Safe Internet Pharmacies. The order didn't elaborate on why Judge Karas made his decision, but it said he came to his conclusion based on "reasons stated on the record at the oral argument on" Wednesday....

