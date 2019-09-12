Attys Face Greater Urgency After High Court OKs Asylum Bar

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The asylum restrictions recently greenlighted by the U.S. Supreme Court have left legal service providers at the U.S.-Mexico border scrambling to contest denials of asylum that are occurring in fast-tracked immigration court proceedings. The high court’s Wednesday night decision has allowed the Trump administration to bar asylum claims at the southern border from anyone who travels through a third country en route to the U.S. if they haven’t first applied for protection in that country. With the policy, which was announced in July, now in effect, asylum officers are automatically disqualifying many non-Mexicans for asylum at the southern border while also...

