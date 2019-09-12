Taco Bell Late-Night Drive-Thru Violates Civil Rights, Suit Says

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Taco Bell is committing "systemic civil rights violations" against visually impaired people by offering late-night hours when only drive-thru windows remain open and refusing to serve pedestrians, consumers said in a proposed class action filed Thursday in California federal court. Despite its restaurants being places of public accommodation, Taco Bell Franchisor LLC's drive-thru windows "lack any meaningful accommodation for visually-impaired individuals who are unable to operate motor vehicles," in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, according to the complaint filed by two visually impaired California residents. James Privette and Shaunte Jones say they want...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS