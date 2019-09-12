Class Cert. Scrubbed In Colgate ‘Natural’ False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 12, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday denied class certification to buyers of Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s deodorants and toothpastes, saying they failed to account for how differences in state law would affect their proposed nationwide class. U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood wrote that named plaintiffs Anne de Lacour, Andrea Wright and Loree Moran must revise their motion for class certification with a choice of law analysis, a review of state laws involved, and a discussion of what differences exist in the laws that might affect the case. The plaintiffs had hoped to certify a nationwide class of customers who bought the...

