FCC Needs New Rules To Stop 911 Fee Diversion: O'Rielly

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission needs more power to go after states that are using "sneaky and deceptive" practices to slip money from their 911 fee funds into other parts of their budgets, Commissioner Michael O'Rielly said in a recent speech that called out the worst offenders by name. Without a more varied toolkit, O'Rielly told the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Emergency Number Association on Wednesday, the commission is struggling to rein in the states that are the most "habitual and intentional" about pilfering 911 fees for other purposes. "While I still have a few tricks up my sleeve, experience suggests...

