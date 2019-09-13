AbbVie Investors Ask To Drop Ill. Humira Kickback Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. shareholders have asked an Illinois federal court to dismiss their lawsuit claiming the pharmaceutical giant misled them over a stock buyback program and an alleged kickback scheme involving the popular drug Humira. Shareholders Robert Brown and Mark Elfers did not explain in their motion for voluntary dismissal without prejudice on Thursday why they are seeking such relief. However, they told U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras that their interests would be preserved through "action currently being pursued by proposed intervenors" in a similar suit pending in Delaware. All parties will also bear their own court costs relating to the Illinois...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS