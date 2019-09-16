PG&E Bankruptcy Will Test Shareholder Capitalism

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- Shareholders are said to be residual claimants. This means that shareholders ought to be paid in full only after the corporation pays its creditors. Outside bankruptcy proceedings, this idea is barely alive. Corporations routinely give assets away to their shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases long before they have satisfied creditors, both voluntary contract creditors and involuntary tort creditors. Once a company enters bankruptcy, however, creditors should feel relatively safe that shareholders will not be able to leave creditors even worse off. The Pacific Gas and Electric Co. bankruptcy threatens to challenge this notion. If the bankruptcy system...

