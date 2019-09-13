Fla. Co. Alleges Nonpayment In $1.2M Air Force Subcontract

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Miami construction company has accused an insurer of refusing to fork over more than a quarter million dollars for work it says it performed under a $1.2 million subcontract for an Air Force communications facility. Tilt Up Plus LLC told a Florida federal court on Thursday that Federal Insurance Co., which issued a payment bond for the project, and prime contractor Sauer Inc., have not paid it more than $250,000 allegedly due under a subcontract to build a new range communication facility at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. “Notwithstanding repeated demands by Tilt Up, Sauer and Federal Insurance have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS