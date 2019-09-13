French Order On Picasso Pics 'Repugnant' To US Law: Judge

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A French court's €2 million judgment in a suit over copyrighted photographs of Pablo Picasso's artwork "is repugnant to U.S. policy," a California federal judge has ruled, finding the decision conflicts with the fair use doctrine. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila refused to enforce a 2012 French trial court decision that American art editor Alan Wofsy should pay €2 million ($2.2 million) for infringing the copyrights to photographs of Picasso's artwork that appeared in Wofsy's "The Picasso Project" book. The French judgment goes against the U.S.' policy of encouraging "criticism, teaching, scholarship and research," Judge Davila...

