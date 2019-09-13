House Panel Steps Up Apple, Amazon, Google Antitrust Probe

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Leaders of the House Judiciary Committee stepped up their antitrust investigation into digital markets Friday by asking the heads of Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon for company documents containing details on products and services, market share, executive communications and more. Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, shown here in February, and other committee leaders signed the letters asking for company documents, saying Friday the request would aid their “bipartisan investigation.” (AP) House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., signed the letters alongside ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga., and the chairman and ranking member of the antitrust subcommittee, David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., and James Sensenbrenner,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS