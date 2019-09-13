Denial Of Autism Care Coverage Violates ERISA, Parents Say

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A union medical plan's refusal to cover applied behavioral analysis to treat autism spectrum disorder is at odds with the plan's terms as well as federal benefits law, the parents behind a class action told a Seattle federal judge. In a motion for partial summary judgment Thursday, the parents — identified only as K.T. and W.T. — told the court the NECA/IBEW Family Medical Care Plan's denial of applied behavioral analysis for treating conditions such as autism spectrum disorder ran afoul of the plain language of the plan. And the so-called developmental delay exclusion in the plan didn't eliminate coverage for...

