Split 2nd. Circ. Revives Emoluments Suit Against Trump

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 12:08 PM EDT) -- A split Second Circuit panel ruled Friday that President Donald Trump can’t escape a suit claiming he violated the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clauses by catering to foreign and domestic government officials at his hotels and restaurants. The majority concluded that restaurateur and hotelier Eric Goode had sufficiently shown that statements by Trump may have lured dignitaries to Trump-branded establishments, hurting Goode’s and other high-end hospitality businesses, according to the decision. U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels had thrown out the case in late 2017 after finding that, while Goode and trade group Restaurant Opportunities Center United had shown they were injured...

