NY Atty Suspended After Insulting Federal Judges, Courts

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A New York state appellate court has suspended for one year an attorney it found made "relentless insults and attacks" against federal judges, the Eastern District of New York and the Second Circuit, and who also disclosed sealed information about a defendant as part of an extortion plot. The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of the State of New York suspended Frederick M. Oberlander after the attorney accused Judge I. Leo Glasser of engaging in a criminal conspiracy, labeled the Eastern District of New York a "star chamber" akin to an oppressive medieval English court, and accused the Second Circuit...

