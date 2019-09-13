Immigrants Strike Cert. Deal In USCIS Juvenile Policy Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The government and a group of young immigrants have agreed to a class certification order in a New Jersey federal action challenging a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy that immigrants cannot obtain special protections based on family-court findings issued when they were between 18 and 21, according to a filing Friday. Counsel for the four immigrants behind the suit submitted that proposed order on Friday to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo as the parties prepare to notify potential class members about the judge’s prior ruling barring the USCIS from implementing the policy with respect to New Jersey family-court orders....

