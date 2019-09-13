Egg Producer Fights 3rd Circ. Appeal After Antitrust Verdict

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The nation's second-largest egg producer urged the Third Circuit on Thursday not to overturn a jury verdict that cleared it of antitrust violations so that egg buyers could apply a stricter standard. Indiana-based Rose Acre Farms filed a brief with the appellate court Thursday asking it to reject a request from direct purchasers of in-shell eggs to alter a jury's judgment that, while Rose Acre and other egg producers had participated in a conspiracy to throttle egg supplies, a "rule of reason" analysis gave them an out because there was redeeming value to the animal-welfare programs that allegedly reduced supplies and...

