Bribe Amounts Won't Impact 'Varsity Blues' Parent Sentences

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 12:03 PM EDT) -- Just hours before sentencing actress Felicity Huffman in the college admissions case dubbed “Varsity Blues,” a federal judge in Massachusetts on Friday rejected an argument by prosecutors that the amount of bribe money paid by parents connected to the scheme should be used to jack up their sentencing guideline range. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani agreed with an earlier probation department finding that said the schools and testing agencies connected to the scheme — the University of Southern California, Georgetown University, the College Board and ACT — did not suffer any cognizable “harm” as a result of parents paying bribes to...

