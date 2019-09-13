Google Balks As Judge Mulls Calif. Privacy Law For Outsiders

Law360, San Jose (September 13, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Google LLC urged a California judge Friday to throw out claims by out-of-state plaintiffs that the tech giant’s alleged practice of scanning non-Gmail users’ emails for advertising purposes violates the California Invasion of Privacy Act, a request that came after the judge tentatively ruled the claims can proceed. During a hearing in San Jose, Google counsel Whitty Somvichia of Cooley LLP told Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian C. Walsh that non-California plaintiffs cannot assert a CIPA claim when the “only nexus” is that corporate decision makers reside in the state. Somvichia said that even though Google’s business decisions are...

