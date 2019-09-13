BREAKING: Felicity Huffman Gets 2 Weeks In Prison For 'Varsity Blues'

Law360, Boston (September 13, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A remorseful Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days behind bars Friday for her guilty plea in the college admissions scandal by a Massachusetts federal judge who urged the "Desperate Housewives" star to "rebuild her life" after serving her time. Actress Felicity Huffman leaves Boston federal court Friday after being sentenced to two weeks in prison in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case. (AP) In a packed courtroom and after making her way through a phalanx of media and spectators gathered outside the Boston courthouse, Huffman wept as she apologized for her actions in the "Varsity Blues" case and told U.S....

