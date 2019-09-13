Lyft Rips Driver's Ploy To Dodge Arbitration In FLSA Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Lyft Inc. moved to shut down a California driver's proposed class claims the ride-hailing company flouted state labor laws and the Fair Labor Standards Act, saying his lawyers are pulling "wrongheaded" moves to get around arbitration. The ride-hailing company on Thursday filed a motion to force arbitration as well as a separate motion to strike class allegations from Donald Brunner Jr.'s August suit accusing Lyft of misclassifying drivers as independent contractors to dodge wage and hour obligations. Lyft rebuked claims from Brunner's lawyers that the company defaulted under the arbitration agreement that applied to Brunner — a Burbank resident who's been driving...

