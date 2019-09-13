UFC, Fighters Trade Blows Ahead Of Class Cert. Decision

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Ultimate Fighting Championship and fighters suing it over an anti-competitive “scheme” that allegedly keeps their earnings low have just traded some of the most important blows in the potentially multibillion-dollar case, with each side trying to knock out the other’s experts ahead of a class certification decision. In a brief filed Thursday, UFC’s parent company Zuffa LLC pummeled Hal J. Singer, the economics professor and antitrust expert hired by Cung Le and his proposed class of fighters to prove that Zuffa has intentionally repressed their wages for years by buying up competitors or choking off their oxygen by locking up...

