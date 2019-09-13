COO Of Cognizant Cooperating With SEC In Indian Bribe Case

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that the chief operating officer of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay a $50,000 fine and cooperate with the agency in its suit over an alleged Indian bribery scheme. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, Sridhar Thiruvengadam reached a settlement with the agency after being accused of taking part in a scheme in which Cognizant, an information technology and consulting services corporation with more than half its workforce in India, allegedly bribed an Indian official $2 million for permission to move forward with a construction project. The agency claims Thiruvengadam helped conceal...

