Stormy Daniels' Suit Over Trump NDA Is DOA In Calif. Court

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Friday rejected Stormy Daniels' bid to keep alive a state court suit seeking a declaration that her nondisclosure agreement with Donald Trump over a purported affair is void, but said the adult film actress can still seek attorney fees. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert B. Broadbelt’s ruling agreed with a recent federal court’s finding that Daniels’ complaint became moot after Trump agreed not to enforce the NDA or sue Daniels. At a hearing Friday morning in Los Angeles, Judge Broadbelt quickly cut off Clark Brewster of Oklahoma's Brewster & De Angelis PLLC, an attorney for Daniels,...

