EEOC Roundup: Epilepsy Bias Suits, Rehab Center Settlement

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- This week, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed two suits challenging businesses that fired epileptic workers who had seizures on the job, accused a pair of car dealerships of race and sex discrimination, and struck a six-figure deal with a drug rehab center it said allowed patients to lob racist slurs at black workers. Colorado Cos. Hit With Disability Bias Suits In a pair of suits filed Wednesday, the agency accused an excavating company and a car wash of discriminating against epileptic workers by firing them shortly after they suffered seizures at work. The agency said Gollnick Construction, which does...

