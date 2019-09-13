Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robbins Geller Snags Lead In Suit Over Anheuser-Busch Debt

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP nabbed the role of lead counsel in New York federal court Thursday in a proposed class action accusing Anheuser-Busch of deceiving investors about the beer giant's ability to reduce its "mammoth debt level."

In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein also named the firm's client, the City of Birmingham Retirement and Relief System, lead plaintiff in the suit, noting its bid went unopposed.

The Alabama pension fund claims to have suffered more than $252,840 in losses as a result of Anheuser-Busch's false reassurances about lowering its debt. Two earlier competing bids by...

