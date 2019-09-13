Mass. Criminal Defense Atty Group Supports Indicted Judge

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a brief supporting a state court judge facing obstruction of justice charges for helping give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the slip, calling the prosecution a "draconian" attempt to deprive immigrants of access to the courts. The MACDL said in an amicus brief submitted Thursday that charging Newton Court Judge Shelley Joseph sent the message that even judges could not protect immigrants who appeared in courts, a move the brief said was meant to scare immigrants into foregoing their right to access the court system. "Put simply," the brief told the federal court,...

