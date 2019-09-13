Apple Slammed As 'Modern Tape Pirate' In New Copyright Suit

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The rights-holder to the works of a renowned composer called Apple and two other companies “modern tape pirates” in a copyright suit filed Friday in California federal court, saying the iTunes store sources music from distributors and record companies that don’t own the rights. Four Jays Music Co., which the late composer Harry Warren established in 1955 to hold the rights to his music, filed suit against Apple, major music distributor The Orchard Enterprises and a Los Angeles-based label called Cleopatra Records Inc. Four Jays says it has pinpointed 98 infringing recordings for which the companies are liable. The company says...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS