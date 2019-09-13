Philip Morris Must Fork Over $20M Payout, Judge Says

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday told Philip Morris USA Inc. to finally pay up on a $20 million verdict against it won by a now-deceased former smoker, saying its “scattershot arguments” for a new trial are nothing but a delay tactic. U.S. District Judge James G. Carr chastised the company for the “rear-guard” motions for a new trial to overturn the monetary judgment won by Judith Berger, shooting down the company's arguments that the punitive damage award was excessive. “Simply put: it is time for Philip Morris to pay the judgment,” Judge Carr wrote. “And [it] is time for its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS