VW, Bosch To Face Opt-Outs In 'Clean Diesel' Bellwether Trials

Law360, San Francisco (September 13, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A bellwether trial for vehicle owners who opted out of a $10 billion settlement in multidistrict litigation over Volkswagen’s “clean diesel” emissions scandal will be held in February 2020 followed by another of an alleged co-conspirator, auto-parts supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, a California federal judge said Friday. "This court has devoted some time to Volkswagen already, and it's not going to spend the rest of its judicial life trying one after another, after another,” U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said at a hearing in San Francisco Friday. Judge Breyer said that instead of holding individual trials for each case brought by...

