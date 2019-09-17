Commerce Move Affects Exports To Chinese Nuclear Co.

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry, or BIS, added another major Chinese company to its entity list. In doing so, the United States strengthened its previous efforts to prevent China from using U.S. civil nuclear technology for military uses. The listing will likely prevent all U.S. and non-U.S. companies from exporting products to China’s largest nuclear power company, the China General Nuclear Power Group, or CGN. Companies should monitor their supply chains accordingly. CGN has been under U.S. scrutiny in recent years, and the U.S. Department of Energy has previously restricted U.S. entities’ ability to deal with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS