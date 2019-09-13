Ford's Transmission Deal Needs Closer Look: Split 9th Circ.

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit vacated Ford Motor Co.'s settlement with a class of Ford Fiesta and Focus owners who say their transmissions are defective, finding Friday that the district court was not skeptical enough of the estimated $35 million value placed on the deal by the class counsel's expert. In an unpublished decision, the majority noted that the $35 million estimate was based on an unlikely scenario in which every single class member maxes out their repair claims to which they are entitled under the deal. "Because the actual claims rate is likely to be very much less than 100%, the...

