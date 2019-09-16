FCC Rural Health Developments Shift Focus To Functionality

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The United States has long had a policy of facilitating and funding the widespread availability and affordability of crucial telecommunications services, particularly in rural areas where lower population densities mean fewer customers per mile of expensive communications network deployment. Prior to 1996, however, this was principally achieved through internal cross-subsidization within dominant telecommunications companies. In short, the phone company charged above-cost rates for long distance and used the additional revenues to keep rates for local phone service low as well as avoid urban/rural rate disparities, all under the watchful eye of state and federal regulators. This public policy was — and...

