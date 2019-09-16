Chubb Unit Gets Discovery In Chocolatier's Sandy Case

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday denied a New York City chocolatier's bid to stay discovery and bifurcate its fight with a Chubb Ltd. insurer over $49 million for property damage and business interruption caused by Superstorm Sandy. Madelaine Chocolate Novelties Inc. filed a $49 million breach of contract suit against Chubb unit Great Northern Insurance Co. in 2015, but a federal judge said in July that the policy at hand was unclear and had conflicting terms. The chocolatier last month requested an order staying damages discovery and directing both parties to submit a joint pretrial order for a jury trial to...

