Settlement Is A No Go In Challenge To Failed Xerox-Fuji Deal

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A New York judge refused to greenlight a proposed settlement in a case challenging Xerox Corp.'s abandoned merger with Fujifilm Holding Corp., which was once valued at $6.1 billion, saying the investors leading the suit aren't fit representatives for the proposed class. Judge Barry Ostrager said Thursday that Xerox's largest shareholders, Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, hadn't sought a deal that was in the best interests of their fellow investors. "The purported class members will 'get' no financial benefit, and they are being asked to 'give' broad releases of any derivative claims they may have," Judge Ostrager said. In particular, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS