DOJ Auto Antitrust Probe May Target Emission Rules: Harris

Law360 (September 13, 2019, 10:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., asked the U.S. Department of Justice's watchdog Friday to look into whether the agency's apparent antitrust investigation into four carmakers that recently struck a deal on emissions standards with the state of California is an attempt to coerce the companies to quit that deal. In a letter, the presidential hopeful asked the DOJ Office of the Inspector General to investigate whether the agency's recent probe is a shot at the California Air Resources Board's voluntary agreement in July with Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., BMW of North America LLC and Volkswagen Group of America...

