Navy SEAL Says Ex-Atty Ran Moneymaking Scam On Clients

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Navy SEAL acquitted of murder charges has filed suit in Texas federal court against his original legal team, saying that the attorneys used delaying tactics to drive up the price of his legal bills and later went after him for $1 million the attorneys had promised would be covered by a nonprofit. Edward R. Gallagher, who was cleared of all serious charges by a military jury in 2019, said in a complaint filed Friday that attorney Colby Vokey promised that a nonprofit he was associated with, United American Patriots, would cover Gallagher’s legal bills, but then let Gallagher languish in...

