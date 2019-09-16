3 Firms Get $6M For Work On $18M False Metrics Suit Deal

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge gave his final blessing late Friday to an $18 million settlement and more than $6 million in attorney fees for three firms — Block & Leviton LLP, Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP and WeissLaw LLP — that led an investor suit against web hosting company Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. ruled at a settlement hearing that the deal was fair and reasonable to the investors, who claimed that the company padded its subscription numbers in public filings. The plaintiffs' firms will together receive one-third of the $18.65 million settlement pot plus more than $155,000 for...

