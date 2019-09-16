USC Says 'Mega Class' Shouldn't Get Cert. In ERISA Dispute

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The University of Southern California is fighting a bid to certify "a sweeping class" in a suit accusing the school of mismanaging workers' retirement savings, arguing that the workers treated statutory certification requirements as an “empty formality.” In its Friday opposition, USC told a California federal court that certifying the class — which would cover tens of thousands of current and former workers — was inappropriate in the proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action because the school's management of its retirement plans hadn't impacted all plan participants in the same way. Some plan participants would have been harmed had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS