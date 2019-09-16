Latham, Kirkland Lead Energy Transfer’s $5B SemGroup Buy

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 12:36 PM EDT) -- Energy Transfer, guided by Latham, unveiled plans Monday to scoop up Kirkland-led SemGroup for roughly $5.1 billion, including debt, as it looks to expand its crude oil and natural gas liquids transportation business. The deal will see Energy Transfer LP take over SemGroup Corp., which owns the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal, Energy Transfer said in a statement. Energy Transfer also announced it plans to build a new crude oil pipeline, known as the Ted Collins Pipeline, that will connect the Houston Fuel Oil Terminal with Energy Transfer’s Nederland Terminal. Energy Transfer will also nab crude oil gathering assets in the DJ...

