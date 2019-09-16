Amerant Lands $49M Loan For Brookyln Development Project

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Amerant Bancorp said Monday that it has provided a joint venture with a $49 million first mortgage loan to finance a five-story, 109,623 square-foot property in Brooklyn that features both office and retail space. Florida-based Amerant Bancorp Inc. said that it arranged the financing for a partnership between Infinity Real Estate LLC and Nightingale Group LLC to develop Kingswood Center II, located at 1715 East 13th Street in Brooklyn. Amerant said it is acting as the administrative agent financing the majority of the loan, with other prominent banks in New York picking up the remainder of the balance. “Amerant is committed...

