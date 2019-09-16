Danone Can't Escape False Ad Suit Over Coconut Milk

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Danone must face a suit in California federal court alleging its Silk Coconutmilk line deceives customers into thinking it’s healthy by claiming to be free of cholesterol after a federal judge found customers may be misled despite the label being literally true. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg on Friday said Donovan Marshall plausibly alleged in his March complaint that the “cholesterol-free” labeling on Danone US Inc.’s Silk line could be deceptive because it contains 3 grams of saturated fat per serving, above U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines for cholesterol-free labels. While there is no private right of action under the...

