E-Trade Beats Italian Instagram Influencer’s Copyright Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- E-Trade is off the hook in a copyright suit brought by an Italian Instagram influencer who purports to be an “extravagant millionaire dancing with beautiful ladies in exotic locations,” after a New York federal judge found that E-Trade did not rip off his online persona for its commercials. In a 19-page order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote threw out Milan-based influencer Gianluca Vacchi’s lawsuit against E-Trade Financial Corp., finding that E-Trade’s commercials in 2017 did not feature a character that was “substantially similar” to the one Vacchi supposedly created for his social media accounts. A New York federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS