Split NLRB Board OKs Another DuPont Health Benefits Tweak

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board again said DuPont did not violate the National Labor Relations Act by tweaking workers' benefits without their union's say-so, leaning on a 2017 decision allowing such changes if they align with past practices. The divided board panel said DuPont acted within its power when it adjusted workers' benefits in 2013 even though its collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers allowing the company to make certain unilateral changes had expired, echoing an October 2018 panel decision clearing similar changes to the workers' benefits at DuPont's plant in Edgemoor, Delaware. Republican board Chairman John Ring and member...

