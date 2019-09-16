Safeway, Aon Hewitt Will Pay $8.5M To End 401(k) Battle

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Grocery chain Safeway and Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting Inc. have agreed to pay a combined $8.5 million to end a proposed class action brought by workers claiming the companies mismanaged their retirement savings by keeping high-cost investment options in their 401(k) plan. Current and former Safeway employees asked a California federal judge on Friday to sign off on the deal, in which Safeway will pay $8 million and Aon Hewitt will pony up $500,000 to compensate each of the roughly 35,000 class members based on the size of their accounts. Their attorneys asked for $2.8 million in fees from the $8.5...

