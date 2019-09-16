PE-Backed Endeavor Leads 2 IPO Launches Totaling $700M

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed entertainment giant Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. set a price range on Monday for an initial public offering estimated to raise $600 million, joined by a Hispanic-focused lender seeking to raise about $100 million, adding to late September’s IPO pipeline. Endeavor, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, told regulators it plans to offer 19.4 million shares priced between $30 and $32, raising $600 million if shares price at midpoint. Oportun Financial Corp., advised by Cooley LLP, plans to offer 6.25 million shares priced between $15 and $17, raising $100 million at midpoint, according to an amended registration statement. Both deals...

