Padres Hit Former Petco Park Vendor With Trademark Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The San Diego Padres have slapped a restaurant with a trademark infringement suit, saying it continues to use their Swinging Friar logo on its website even though it no longer serves food at the baseball team's Petco Park stadium. In a complaint filed Friday, the Padres said Rimel’s La Jolla LLC’s continued use of the Swinging Friar logo implies that it still has a connection with the Padres when it doesn’t. Rimel’s operated a restaurant at Petco Park from 2014 to 2017 but hasn’t worked with the Padres since then. In addition to the Swinging Friar — a cartoon mascot of...

