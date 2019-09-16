Momenta, Sandoz Push For Sanctions In Blood Clot Drug Suit

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Momenta and Sandoz have urged a Tennessee federal court to sanction a hospital accusing them of conspiring to monopolize the blood clot drug Lovenox and its generic version for allegedly not properly preserving certain billing records, a move the hospital called a distraction. The pharmaceutical companies on Friday moved to sanction Nashville General Hospital for allegedly not properly preserving pre-July 2014 billing records regarding its buys of Lovenox generic enoxaparin in an accessible way. While the hospital had claimed that a server error left those records inaccessible, the companies said the hospital was aware the server had been compromised when its lawsuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS