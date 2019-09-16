Prison Suddenly Seems Inevitable For 'Varsity Blues' Parents

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- It was hard to find a "Varsity Blues" parent in a better position to avoid prison time than actress Felicity Huffman, whose 14-day sentence now dashes the hopes of others who pled guilty of more lenient sentences or perhaps avoiding lockup altogether, experts tell Law360. The “Desperate Housewives” star received the two-week sentence Friday from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani despite an emotional admission to “everything” the federal government had alleged — including paying a $15,000 bribe to inflate her daughter’s SAT score — and being less culpable than others in the nationwide fraud case. The sentence puts the 10 other parents who pled guilty in...

