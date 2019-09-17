Real Estate Rumors: MGM, Blackstone, Mindful Management

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy the MGM Grand and Bellagio hotels in Las Vegas from MGM Resorts International, Crain's New York Business reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the discussions. Blackstone is seeking to purchase and also lease back the properties, which have a total of roughly 315,000 square feet of casino space and 10,000 hotel rooms, Crain's said. TruAmerica Multifamily has sold four Southern California apartment complexes to The Blackstone Group LP for $312 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for Vicino Apartments, Harborview Apartments, Canyon Ridge Apartments and Canyon...

