NYC Real Estate Week In Review

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Fried Frank and Gibson Dunn were among the law firms that helped with the largest New York City real estate deals to hit public records last week, a group of transactions that included two nine-figure Manhattan sales. Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP represented Meadow Partners on its $122.5 million purchase of a property on East 42nd Street, the largest deal of the week, while Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP landed work on the financing side of that deal. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Proskauer Rose LLP, Westerman Ball Ederer Miller Zucker & Sharfstein LLP, Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky...

