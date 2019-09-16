How Amendments Changed The Calif. Consumer Privacy Act

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Sept. 13 was the final day for the California Legislature to pass bills amending the California Consumer Privacy Act prior to its Jan. 1, 2020, effective date. After months of speculation and anticipation, we finally have clarity (subject to the governor’s approval) on the CCPA’s provisions. Although there were changes — and both business and privacy advocates are claiming victories — the CCPA did not undergo a dramatic change. For businesses, the most notable changes are the addition of limited exemptions for the personal information of employees and business-to-business contacts as well as changes to the definition of personal information. On...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS